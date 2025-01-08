Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Google TV to get Gemini AI and more mics so you can talk to your TV more easily

Google TV with new Gemini integration

Google has just introduced some seriously cool AI upgrades coming to Google TV. Powered by their Gemini models, these new features aim to make your TV experience even more interactive and intuitive, the company announced at CES on Monday.

Instead of fumbling with the remote, you and your family will soon be able to simply have a natural conversation with your TV to find something to watch. You will be able to ask things like “What are some good comedies on Netflix?” and just like that, you’ll have recommendations galore!

This new Gemini integration allows you to ask your TV a wide range of questions, from travel tips and health advice to historical facts and space exploration. You’ll get visually rich answers with videos included in the search results. Need to dim the lights or check your smart doorbell while you’re chilling in ambient mode? No problem, Gemini on Google TV has you covered.

This isn’t Google’s first foray into an AI-powered TV experience. Their recently released Google TV Streamer already boasts similar Gemini-powered features but the real kicker is the addition of far-field microphones in newer Google TVs. This means you can ditch the remote completely and control your TV with just your voice. Plus, with new proximity sensors, your TV will even know when you’re nearby and display personalized widgets with news and weather updates.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to Android Police that Hisense and TCL are lined up as launch partners for these new Google TV features and that we can expect to see the first TVs with Gemini access and proximity-based widgets from these manufacturers sometime later this year.

Overall, it’s clear that AI is the next big thing in the TV world, with other big brands like LG and Samsung also jumping on the bandwagon by integrating Microsoft’s Copilot assistant into their TVs. Looks like the future of television is here, and you may not need a remote to enjoy it.

