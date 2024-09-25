Google TV is getting some incredibly helpful new features

Google TV is rolling out a slew of new features designed to transform your TV experience. From seamless smart home control to AI-generated art and enhanced sports viewing, this update has something for everyone. Let’s dive into the details!

First up is the all-new home panel that is making its debut on the Google TV Streamer that is now officially available. This feature is here to transform your TV into a smart home command center and could be a game changer for Google TV. Now you can adjust your lights, your thermostat, and even check your security cameras without needing to reach for your phone or talk to your smart speaker. And with new doorbell notifications, you can see who’s at the door without interrupting your movie night.

As for availability on other devices, Google says they are planning to roll this out to other Google TV devices later this year. “We’re first rolling it out on the Google TV streamer and that’s mainly to make sure that we have the right level of integration and visibility into the user experience,” said Shalini Govil-Pai, Vice President and General Manager of Google TV.

Another big part of this update is the new AI screensaver feature that will be rolling out to all Google TV devices. An improved Ambient mode lets you create AI-generated art so that when you’re not watching TV, your screen can now double as a digital canvas. Just describe what you want to see, or let the AI guide you through a series of prompts to generate unique artwork. Alternatively, ask Google Assistant to display your favorite photos on the big screen for a more sentimental touch. And if you’re looking for a TV that’s perfect for displaying artwork, you can check out the new art TVs from Hisense and TCL.

In addition to AI screensavers, Google is tapping into Gemini to offer enhanced overviews of top movies and shows on all devices. These overviews provide detailed summaries, audience reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns, helping you make informed viewing decisions.

And if you’re a sports fan who’s always trying to keep up with your favorite teams, there’s also now a new sports page in the For You tab that consolidates all your sports content in one place. Quickly find live and upcoming games, catch up on sports commentary, browse YouTube highlights, and get personalized recommendations to stay on top of your favorite teams and leagues.

But what about all those free channels that you might have noticed on Google TV? Last year, Google TV introduced free built-in channels, offering live TV without the need for downloads or subscriptions. With the channel lineup expanding to 150, Google TV Freeplay now has an updated channel guide. Browse by genre and topic to quickly access free channels, including new additions like Heartland, The FBI Files, and ION Plus.

With these exciting updates and a growing device ecosystem, Google TV continues to deliver a better and better viewing experience to its 270 million monthly active users. Let us know in the comments below which new feature is your favorite.

