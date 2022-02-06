Google TV getting restricted mode, more free channels, and a watchlist for kids profiles

A few new features are coming to the Google TV for Android app version 1.0.4233, and 9to5Google discovered them during their usual APK insights reports. We’re going to go over what was uncovered today, but I just want to state up front that I’m disappointed that User Profiles got pushed back (even more upset that they didn’t launch with the Chromecast with Google TV, ugh), so seeing Google add new features before already promised ones rollout is a bit annoying.

Despite this, I know that the show must go on, and development doesn’t halt just because the company failed to meet its deadlines, so let’s go ahead and see what’s being added.

‘Restricted Mode’

A new ‘Restricted Mode’ seeks to block playback of content across the entire Google TV platform with mature themes at the flick of a switch. The only caveat is that it only works on movies and shows that are free with ads baked in, and not on the content you purchase.

Additionally, a new “Hidden Movies & Shows” section discovered by 9to5Google indicates that you may soon be able to manually hide content using the TV remote. I requested this feature for kids profiles back when I gave a laundry list of items the service could improve for children using it, so I’m hoping that’s what this is for!

Watchlist for Kids profiles

One feature that’s missing from Kids profiles on Google TV that I hadn’t thought of during my initial wishlist was a Watchlist for children to save interesting movies and tv shows for later viewing. A few code strings discovered in the APK Insights reveal that this very thing may be on the horizon!

“Add to watchlist” and “Remove from watchlist” appear, so pressing and holding the middle button on a Google TV-enabled remote as your kid hovers over a neat piece of content that interests your kiddo may allow them to build up a little list of things to watch on a whim for whenever they wish.

Google TV Channels

Lastly, something codenamed “freeplay” and simultaneously “Google TV Channels” may mean that in addition to the free and integrated Pluto TV service on the Live TV tab for Chromecast with Google TV, you may soon see completely free and original programming from the tech giant right there in the navigation.

At this time, there’s no way to tell whether or not this will be curated or set up via a deal with third parties, but one thing is being reiterated here – Google wants everyone to have free and easy access to OTT media services. Let me know in the comments if you think any of these three improvements will be useful or welcome, and whether you’re just waiting impatiently for those user profiles!