PSA: Google TV is packed with spooky TV shows and movies throughout the Halloween season

October’s arrival not only paints the trees with a myriad of colors (not in Florida) but also ushers in a wave of ghoulish fun and thrilling experiences, and no, you’re not too old for that. As you embrace the Halloween spirit by setting out spooky decorations and eating all of the candy that was originally meant for the kids, Google TV and Google Play have teamed up to pack this month full of frightful content.

Upon switching on your Chromecast with Google TV or Android TV in the living room, a Halloween-themed featured carousel should immediately put you in the mood to watch Hocus Pocus with the family. It’s currently showcasing October-centric content specials from the Live tab channels, which can all be watched without signing into any apps or downloading anything. Additionally, Halloween content from subscription services may also appear.

My favorite update is the “Monsters 101” collection which gives you a deep dive into each iconic monster’s world. From vampires to werewolves, and of course ghosts. It amalgamates content from various providers, eliminating the need to toggle between different apps and the Live tab’s Electronic Program Guide (EPG) will now boast a dedicated Halloween category, highlighting all things eerie and thrilling.

Here are some Apps and Games from that are also being highlighted by the Google Play team, as well as a selection of the movies and TV shows you’ll expect to see this month:

While my other half loves a lot of these listed, I’m more into psychological thrillers and less into gore and horror for the sake of it. Let me know in the comments if you plan on binging some season content with some popcorn, but if you eat candy corn, we can’t be friends anymore.

