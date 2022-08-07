Google TV may soon add its own free live tv channels

In an APK teardown of the latest version of the Android TV launcher app, 9to5Google came across code that hints at Google TV putting what seems like the final touches to its long-awaited free add-supported channels. We reported on this last year after a report revealed that Google was in the process of creating or adding ‘F.A.S.T.’ — Free, Ad-Supported, Streaming Television — content to its platform.

In the code, 9to5 found references to a total of 50 channels to start with, which won’t need a subscription, a sign-up, or a download. These channels vary in content from news, sports, movies, and shows. A marketing graphic was also found showing 30 of these future Google TV channels as well as a full list of initial options:

​ ABC News Live America’s Test Kitchen American Classics The Asylum Battery Pop CBC News ChiveTV Deal or No Deal Divorce Court Dry Bar Comedy FailArmy Filmrise Free Movies Hallmark Movies & More It’s Showtime at the Apollo! Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network Love Nature Maverick Black Cinema MooviMex Nature Vision NBC News Now Newsmax TV Nosey The Pet Collective Power Nation Reelz Teletubbies Today All Day Toon Goggles USA Today World Poker Tour Wu Tang Collection TV Xumo Crime TV Xumo Movies Xumo Westerns

Surprisingly, Pluto TV is noticeably absent from this list, especially after last year’s announcement that its free content would be integrated into Google TV’s “Live” tab. However, this required an installation of the Pluto TV app, unlike what the description of these new channels says. Still, this new feature can only spell good news for Google TV as it strengthens its relationship with networks and fights to compete with the likes of Samsung, which offers more than four times the amount of free content on their smart TVs.