Google TV may soon add its own free live tv channels

No need to download, subscribe, or sign-up

In an APK teardown of the latest version of the Android TV launcher app, 9to5Google came across code that hints at Google TV putting what seems like the final touches to its long-awaited free add-supported channels. We reported on this last year after a report revealed that Google was in the process of creating or adding ‘F.A.S.T.’ — Free, Ad-Supported, Streaming Television — content to its platform.

In the code, 9to5 found references to a total of 50 channels to start with, which won’t need a subscription, a sign-up, or a download. These channels vary in content from news, sports, movies, and shows. A marketing graphic was also found showing 30 of these future Google TV channels as well as a full list of initial options:

google tv future free channels
  1. ABC News Live
  2. America’s Test Kitchen
  3. American Classics
  4. The Asylum
  5. Battery Pop
  6. CBC News
  7. ChiveTV
  8. Deal or No Deal
  9. Divorce Court
  10. Dry Bar Comedy
  11. FailArmy
  12. Filmrise Free Movies
  13. Hallmark Movies & More
  14. It’s Showtime at the Apollo!
  15. Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network
  16. Love Nature
  17. Maverick Black Cinema
  18. MooviMex
  19. Nature Vision
  20. NBC News Now
  21. Newsmax TV
  22. Nosey
  23. The Pet Collective
  24. Power Nation
  25. Reelz
  26. Teletubbies
  27. Today All Day
  28. Toon Goggles
  29. USA Today
  30. World Poker Tour
  31. Wu Tang Collection TV
  32. Xumo Crime TV
  33. Xumo Movies
  34. Xumo Westerns

Surprisingly, Pluto TV is noticeably absent from this list, especially after last year’s announcement that its free content would be integrated into Google TV’s “Live” tab. However, this required an installation of the Pluto TV app, unlike what the description of these new channels says. Still, this new feature can only spell good news for Google TV as it strengthens its relationship with networks and fights to compete with the likes of Samsung, which offers more than four times the amount of free content on their smart TVs.

