Google TV may soon get its own remote control feature to replace the Android TV Remote app

The Google TV application for Android may soon receive an on-screen remote control feature that will allow you to control the software – you know, just in case you lose your Chromecast with Google TV remote somewhere other than in the couch or just don’t feel like getting up to grab it.

According to 9to5Google, who recently discovered a string of code in the Google TV app’s latest update (v 4.25) shows clear signs of adding in a directional pad, enter and back buttons, and even pairing dialogue. They were able to pull up the UI for the pairing process, but it’s still mid-development.

<string name=”left_dpad_button_content_description”>move left</string><string name=”content_desc_enter_button”>enter</string><string name=”back_dpad_button_content_description”>back</string> <string name=”searching_for_devices_hint”>Make sure the Android TV is in the same Wi-Fi or Ethernet network.</string>

<string name=”searching_for_devices_on_network_and_bluetooth”>Searching for Android TV on [YourNetworkName] and Bluetooth</string> 9to5Google APK Insights

The Android TV app is pretty antiquated, and I think it’s about time we get an updated solution. The best part is that should this development wrap and the feature officially become available to users, it would be built directly into the Google TV app, which would feel both natural and awesome! It would connect directly via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and be just a tap away – no additional app installs required.

The problem with the Android TV app is that I could never justify having it on my device when I used it so infrequently. Would you utilize a digital remote control if it were unified with the Google TV app instead of being separate, or are you partial to just the hardware remote that your TV or Chromecast came with? It can be nice in a pinch, but nothing replaces the tactile feel of real buttons, am I right?