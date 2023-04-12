Google TV adds Plex, Tubi, and Haystack to the ‘Live’ tab for a total of over 800 free channels

Everyone likes free stuff, right? Do you remember last year when Google TV added channels from Pluto TV to its “Live” tab? While a popular update, today’s news will blow that out of the water. Free channels from Plex, Tubi TV, and even Haystack News are being added to that very same “Live” tab, bringing the total number of free channels to over 800! The addition of these channels is a game-changer for those looking for something to watch without having to subscribe to money-hungry video streaming services like Disney+ or Netflix.

When this rolls out to you, which we suspect will be soon if it hasn’t already, a wide range of content, spanning news, movies, and TV shows from major networks like NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX will all appear while you peruse. Google TV is also reaching out to a more diverse audience by offering content in over 10 additional languages, including Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese.

There should be plenty of stuff to watch for free soon

In addition to the expanded content library for non-paying members, Google has also improved the organization and user experience of the Live TV guide, which is sure to help you navigate through channels more efficiently. While I’ve not used the “Favorites” option but once or twice, it’s still something I recommend so you can quickly access your preferred or frequently visited channels.

Google also says that any free content available on the streaming services you do subscribe to will also appear in the Live tab, making it a convenient one-stop-shop for you regardless of the type of setup you’re rocking on the living room TV.

The update will roll out to all Google TV devices in the U.S., as well as Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built-in from brands like Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Philips. Lastly, the new TV guide and free channels will be extended to eligible Android TV devices later this year, though no specific date was given.

Obviously, the play here is to get people watching free content to buy into Google’s ecosystem and start shelling out cash for movies and TV shows. While it’s okay if you never do, the likelihood of this happening over time is greater if you’re at least in Google’s grasp. There’s nothing wrong with that as Google is a for-profit company, but it’s just something to be aware of.

Newsletter Signup