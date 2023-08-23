Google TV adds 25 new free channels with classics like Baywatch, Top Gear, and more

In a nod to the classics, Google TV is now rolling out 25+ new free channels in the United States. If you have a Google TV or Android TV device, you should now be able to visit the ‘Live’ TV tab and dive into shows from BBC and Lionsgate among others. It’s probably been a hot minute since you watched things like Baywatch, Top Gear, and other classics, so perhaps it’s time to get a bit nostalgic.

This update follows news from this past April when Google TV introduced over 800 free channels, solidifying its clear desire to become your go to hub for ad-supported streaming. To date, the Live tab now integrates channels from Tubi, Plex, Haystack, and more, and these new classic channels offer something for those who may not have been interested what was on offer prior. Outside of these third party providers, Google TV now has 107 free built-in channels with today’s new additions.

I’m not one to sit and watch live TV myself, as I can’t stand the ads and commercials. I prefer on demand content, and this is why I’ve taken a stance against YouTube TV in the past, despite it being the only platform to grow in subscribers this year.

Still, it’s nice to have a staggering number of free channels to peruse on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Let me know in the comments if you’re going to check these new channels out or if you have a favorite in the existing lineup of over 800 channels!

