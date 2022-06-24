Google Tasks will now let you print out your list for analog productivity

In my household, I’m the digital enthusiast, whereas my fiancée is in love with the idea of completing tasks from paper or even a sticky note. Don’t get me wrong, I love the smell, feel, and traditional nature of paper, and still use a real journal to this day, but I love the flexibility, collaborative nature, and more of the digital approach.

So, this has naturally caused a rift in our productivity as a team. I update all of our Google Tasks, and she gets overwhelmed. She writes things on paper and I never end up seeing them or checking, despite my best efforts. It looks like Google is on its way to solving this disparity though, as it’s now adding the ability to print off your Google Tasks lists and use them as you used to before the internet came around (or maybe still do!)

By tapping the vertical three dots “more” options menu at the top right of a task list, you will be able to choose the “Print list” option, and see that glorious printer fire up again. What’s fantastic about this is that it actually works for Google Chat Spaces Task lists too, meaning that you can keep organized in a more fine-tuned way and still print things off to carry them around in your pocket.

Personally, I’m likely going to root for more printable options across Google services, because if I could still use the company’s apps for productivity alongside or integrated into my Bullet Journal without having to have a screen in my face all the time, I would be over the moon, and I’m sure my fiancée would be as well.

If you don’t yet see the option to send your list to the printer, it should show up sometime between now and the next two weeks. This applies not only to all Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains but also to all Workspace users, including those with legacy G Suite Basic and Business licenses. You’ll also be happy to learn that this is also coming to everyone with a personal Google Account, so we non-paying folk won’t be missing out either!