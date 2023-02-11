Google Tasks checks “Material You makeover” off of its To-Do list in latest update

You’re probably tired of hearing about Google’s gorgeous, new design language by now, but I’m not. A slew of Google products, services, and apps are now rocking the look that centers its theming elements around you (hence the name), and we see more join their ranks every day.

In the latest update I received for Google Tasks (version 2023.01.30.505551367.0-release), the to-do list application is now using many Material You elements including dynamic color which pulls its primary visual look from colors found in your device’s home screen wallpaper.

Additionally, several of the UI elements have been shifted to better reflect the user experience Material You aims to deliver – simplistic, glanceable and easier to understand. You’ll notice in the screenshots above that the list, ordering and options buttons are now flush with the bottom left of the shelf navigation and floating action button (FAB) is now a squircle, or “squared off circle”.

As first discovered by 9to5Google in its APK Insights report for this update prior to its official release on the Google Play Store, Google is wrapping up its work of removing Reminders from Assistant and Calendar and instead replacing it with Tasks. The only exception to this is that reminders found in Google Keep will remain unchanged for the time being.

We are continuing to invest in Google Tasks and expand its capabilities to help you capture, organize and accomplish all you have to get done. Moving reminders into Google Tasks is one step closer to helping people effortlessly get things done, and we are so excited to bring it to you

Lastly, the Google app account menu will soon feature a “Tasks” shortcut instead of the current “Reminders” shortcut that can be found there. There’s no telling whether this will lead users to the installed Tasks app or to a web-based Tasks interface, but my guess would be the latter. However, if a user does have Google Tasks installed on their phone, it makes sense that they would be redirected there instead. Let me know if you’re a fan of the old Reminders system or if you’re glad the company is shifting its weight over to Tasks universally.

