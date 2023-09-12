Google Tasks starts asking users if they want to clean up uncompleted tasks older than 30 days

In a world overwhelmed by notifications, reminders, and to-dos, Google seems to be leaning into the spring cleaning spirit. If you’re familiar with the new Google Assistant’s tasks web app, a new message is now popping up at the top of that page – a friendly nudge prompting you to consider cleaning up your task lists. The message reads: “Clean up old tasks? ‘x’ of your uncompleted tasks have dates older than 30 days”.

The options actually say say “Clean up tasks” and “Maybe later”

Interestingly, this isn’t the only move Google has made recently to help you declutter your digital life. Google Calendar has started auto-hiding completed tasks too. Out of sight, out of mind, right? The company is clearly on a tirade against clutter, and it’s not so subtly reminding us to keep our digital house in order.

It’s easy to accumulate tasks and reminders that become irrelevant with time. Perhaps it’s the long-abandoned goal to learn underwater basket weaving, or maybe it’s the reminder to purchase those concert tickets for the band you no longer listen to. Whatever it is, I’m kind of glad Google’s taking steps to help me see less garbage on my calendar and task list so I can focus on what I’ve scheduled out in the near future instead.

If you’re familiar with the Bullet Journal, it employs a similar method of causing you to reflect daily on things that have gone unfinished to determine whether or not they’re actually of value or if you’re just over planning the minutiae. Let me know in the comments if you’re seeing this banner and if you’re okay with this change or if you’re afraid it will cause you to lose some tasks you’re hoping to revisit in the future.

