After 17 years, Google Talk is finally dead

It’s the end of an era and the beginning of yet another for Google. The company’s Google Talk service is finally winding down after 17 years. Well, if we’re honest, most people haven’t been using it for the past few years aside from through Pidgin messenger or something for Linux – something I also used to do!

Ah, the good old days before Google’s messaging platforms were so completely convoluted. Google Talk was where I transitioned directly into the company’s ecosystem after my first love, MSN Instant Messenger.

On its Google Talk Help page, June 16, 2022 is listed as the last date for third-party support for Google Talk via the aforementioned Pidgin and Gajim. This was originally announced way back in 2017 as a projected roadmap for sunsetting the service, and I think that’s plenty graceful.

In its place, Google recommends its Talk users finally transition over to Chat. Anyone who attempts to sign in to Talk after June 16th will be met with an error. Google Chat can be accessed via the web and mobile, and we’ve covered its plethora of updates and innovative features a ton on Chrome Unboxed, so be sure to get up to speed if faithfully stuck with the tech giant’s first foray into the world of consumer messaging!

Having the new and improved Chat service available as a web app means that every operating system can utilize it without compatibility issues, and if you still prefer third-party applications, Chat plugs into those as well! Let me know in the comments section if you’re “Talk”ative or “Chat”ty these days.