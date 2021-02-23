The Google Store makes more refurbished products available, but there’s a catch

The Google Store began selling refurbished Nest products in the US a while back, but now, they’re expanding those offerings to provide hardware to consumers at affordable prices. Joining the Nest Protect (wired and battery), and the Nest Cam Indoor, you’ll now find the Nest Hello video doorbell, the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat, and the single and three-pack Nest Wifi!

For those unfamiliar, the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat is not Google’s new model which detects heating and cooling HVAC issues in the home intelligently. Regardless, it’s an incredible device for just $159 and though it’s a bit more expensive than the new one, some people have stated that they prefer the older design to that of the newly released one. To each his or her own!

The Nest Hello Doorbell is a popular little device even by itself. My favorite feature is how the doorbell ring sounds are changed for holidays. Sadly, it’s the only Nest device I really don’t own for myself yet, but at just $149, I’m tempted to pick one up!

Lastly, the Nest WIFI single or three-pack (router and two points) will run you $99 or $239 respectively, but these are the newer WIFI points, not the old chunky-looking ones. For the larger pack, it reaches a total of 5400 square feet for coverage, which is an improvement on the original 4500 square foot coverage.

You should know that refurbished products on the Google Store are tested extensively for quality and then given the same love and care as new devices – well, mostly. While they do get a 1-year hardware warranty just the same, the catch here is that refurbs are not guaranteed software updates after October of this year! Yep, sadly, the normal 18-month software update guarantee (from the date of sale) does not apply here.

Ultimately, offering refurbished products on the Google Store is being done in an effort to add to the company’s sustainability efforts, but it’s still a steal if it fits your needs. If you’ve got an old Nest device you’d like to recycle, you can do so here to make sure it doesn’t end up in a landfill! Will you be picking up one of these products, or is something that someone else previously owned a hard pass for you?

