Google Drive makes it easier to locate and manage permissions for embedded files in Slides

When you embed an audio or video file from Drive in Google Slides, a small pop-out icon will now appear on it indicating that you can jump directly to that source file in your Google Drive file hierarchy. This provides a quick way for users to check permissions and access for that file before sharing the Slide out and without the need to open a new Chrome tab to locate the file manually. Google is calling this the ‘Access checker’.

This Access checker will also check the permissions automatically for these files upon the file’s insertion into the Slide and once again when you share the full presentation out to its recipients. Though Google didn’t indicate this directly so far as I could see, I imagine that should the source file’s permissions mismatch the presentation’s permissions, you will probably be notified before sharing it.

I really like this! Google seems to be ‘dogfooding’ all of its own tools that anyone in the educational space would touch for any reason to make sure that distanced learning has as little friction as possible. This one simple change will make it much easier to manage collaborator’s and viewer’s permissions for any audio or video files stored in Drive!

Rapid Release domains will see this appear for them over the next two weeks, while Scheduled Release domains will have to wait up to two weeks after March 2nd. What service do you hope Google pays this much attention to after it finishes its revamp of its Educational software? Let us know in the comments.