Google opens its Search Generative Experience up to teenagers and provides an AI safety guide

Stadia Games and Entertainment (SGE) – just kidding, I mean Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), has been out for a little while now, and while I don’t think it’s particularly helpful in most situations compared to just looking at the top few links and manually parsing information for my search query, I do still think it’s pretty cool.

The ability to get a quick summary of information just by Googling something certainly has caused concern among publishers and individuals alike, but I do see the value in it and I think it’s the future. With that being said, Google is now opening it up to teenagers aged 13-17 in the United States. That’s right, the AI your kids were already likely using, is now officially allowed by the tech giant.

Anyone in this new age bracket can sign up for and use SGE’s generative AI to rapidly digest information and research in the blink of an eye. Previously, this was restricted to users aged 18-24, but now, Google has placed additional ‘guardrails’ on the AI to restrict results from showing bullying, drugs, alcohol, and so on.

To further improve young adult’s use of AI, the company will include a literacy guide for AI usage, ensuring that the kids stay safe and responsible. Of course, it’s still up to you as a parent to decide whether or not they’ll have access, and also to make sure they’re safe while doing so.

That brings me to my question – will you let your teens use generative AI like Bard, SGE, and eventually Gemini? If it becomes the new core of Google Assistant, they may already be prepped to do so since many kids already interact with their Nest Hubs and Google Home devices. Let me know in the comments what your thoughts are on this.

