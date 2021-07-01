Google sends out free Chromecast w/Google TV emails to YouTube TV subscribers

If you’re a “loyal” YouTube TV subscriber, now would be a good time to scour through the Promotions tab in your primary Gmail account. I myself have yet to go all-in with YouTube TV but we were tipped to the promotion by a lucky user on Twitter who received the promotional email just this afternoon. As you can see in the screenshot below, users who receive the email are entitled to the latest Chromecast with Google TV at no charge from the Google Store.

As I did not receive this promotional email, I am not sure as to what makes you eligible for the offer. Chances are good that this freebie will be geo-restricted to users in select countries. Hopefully, Google is feeling extremely generous and extends this offer to all YouTube TV subscribers but it is very possible that eligibility could be limited based on how long a subscriber has been with Google’s streaming TV service.

For gamers that also happen to be YouTube TV users, this promotion comes at just the right time. Late last month, Google finally released the official Stadia app for Android TV and you can now ditch your Chromecast Ultra in favor of the Google TV dongle for a great all-in-one streaming experience. So far, our experience with Stadia on Google TV and other Android TV devices has been very positive. Handing out free Chromecasts with Google TV should be a good way for Google to get the streaming service in front of more users. If you subscribe to YouTube TV, head to your connected Gmail account and take a look around for a free Chromecast w/Google TV. It’s on the house while supplies last.

Special thanks to @DaTrevmeista for sharing this.