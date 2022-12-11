Google Search on Android really wants your attention in an upcoming visual refresh

In a Keyword blog post that Google published a few months back, it made reference to a handful of new updates coming to the Search app for Android. Since then, we’ve seen a number of tweaks, including the colorful search cards as you scroll down the page featuring videos, images, and more, Google Lens appear in the Search box itself, and more.

Today, something particular cropped up, and while a small tweak depending on who you ask, it sure is eye-catching! You see, the Search box itself at the top of the Google app for your phone is now much thicker.

Check out these images from the Telegram group for Google-focused news updates. It’s not only the bar either – the suggested results as you type are now surrounded by a nice pill-shaped card, and the notification center has been reworked for when it’s empty. It now features a cute speech bubble graphic composed of other Googley shapes.

One more thing that popped out at me as of late – the space just above the top Discover article now has a weather and stock widget. I wanted to turn these off, but couldn’t find a way to do so. I’m not sure if they’re perpetually there or if they can be toggled, but I’m going to try again later today.

Arguably the most useful addition here is the unique tool smart chips that can be scrolled through just below the Search box. You can see in the image above that Lens recommendations for getting help with your homework, searching inside of a photo, or translating text with your camera can be accessed with one tap – no voice commands needed. There’s also a shortcut for the well-known song identification trick first popularized by Shazam, which I quite like.

Let me know if these visual call-outs are easier for tired eyes or if you think it looks gaudy instead. I’m a fan of the more user-friendly, bubbly style that Material You has brought about, though I understand it’s not for everyone.

