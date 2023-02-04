Google is airing a Search and AI live stream next week and may discuss its answer to ChatGPT

Earlier this week, we discussed how Google has been internally testing several AI chatbots since it’s gone on red alert in wake of ChatGPT’s rise to dominance. Its competition is being touted as capable of putting Google Search out of business within just a few short years, and whether or not that’s possible, it certainly has the tech giant scrambling.

Coming up this week on February 8, 2023, at 2:30 PM CET – that’s 8:30 AM EST – Google is hosting an event live from Paris, France to discuss what it’s been working on. Whether or not we’ll see the “Apprentice Bard” technology that’s said to give you life-like answers in response to your search queries or not is yet to be seen, but the event’s promotional materials do indicate that Google Lens, Maps, Translate, and Shopping will have the spotlight.

The invitation, which has been sent out to several news outlets over the past few days, says that Google will be discussing how it will be “reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need.”

If you would like to watch the event live this upcoming Wednesday, you can do so below or by visiting the official YouTube event page. I’m personally hoping to see something regarding the new chatbot integrations into Google Search that some Googlers have been testing recently and being asked to provide feedback on. If the company is going to compete with up-and-coming AI giants like ChatGPT, it’s going to need to get out in front of this and fast.

