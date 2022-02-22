Google Search dark theme testing black-out look

Google Search’s dark theme first appeared in the form of an A/B test on some users’ desktop screens towards the end of 2020. After about a year of testing, a wider rollout began prompting users with the option to turn on “Dark theme” at the top of a web result. This dark theme changed your Google Search page into a gray background with the necessary color changes to subsequent links and text elements.

It appears that Google is once again doing another A/B test. This time turning its dark theme into a more “black-out” look, switching the background of Search result pages to a true black #000000. This test seems to only be appearing for a select few and only for the search result page, while the google.com homepage remains unchanged.

You may check if you are part of this A/B test by turning on “Dark theme” from the Google Search page settings – which you can access from the top right cogwheel – then selecting “Dark theme” under Appearance. If you are one of the chosen few, you should start seeing your search results with a completely muted black background, as opposed to the light to dark gray you’d see on the Google homepage.

Turning on “Dark theme” from Google Search settings

I have yet to see the fully blacked-out look on my Google Search page unless I resort to a third-party extension such as Dark Reader. However, from what I’ve seen in screenshots posted by those who have it, it will be my preference if given the choice.

#000000 Dark Theme as seen by those chosen for the A/B test

Source: 9to5Google

It will be interesting to see what Google does with the results of this test and if it decides to either let us opt between a light, dark, or “darkest” theme, or completely overhaul “Dark theme” to match a more black-out look. Regardless of which direction Google decides to go in, my eyes will thank them for any shade of dark mode that can be implemented throughout the Chrome or Chrome OS interface. Let’s hope we get to find out soon.

