You can now ask Google Search to nitpick your grammar for you

You may already be familiar with the coin flip and dice rolling tools built into Google Search from your Dungeons & Dragons and MTG play sessions, but did you know that you can also ask it to check your grammar on the fly?

The new tool will see if a phrase or sentence you present it with is written in a grammatically correct way or not. Then, if it’s not, it will correct it on your behalf, saving you a few brain cells. Of course, this will only work for those of you who use Google Search in English (for now).

Type in or paste a sentence you’re unsure about and add the phrase “grammar check” to the end and watch Google do its magic. It will bold the part of the sentence that’s incorrect. You can copy the corrected text with one click, and thank Google’s new generative AI capabilities for the time you just saved.

I wouldn’t go using this for your school papers right now though – Google says grammar check may not always be perfect or correct, so use at your own risk! You also can’t have it correct offensive sentences, apparently, but where’s the fun in that. If you’re going to curse someone out, I hardly think you’ll care about using the proper conjunctions to string together insults, right?

All jokes aside, you can click the feedback button shown below the text in the image below (kudos: 9to5Google) to tell Google if a sentence’s grammar fix is incorrect or offensive. Remember, AI has a warning attached that reminds you it can be rude or offensive, though I’ve never seen that personally with Search Generative Experience. Have you tried this out yet? How accurate have your results been? Let me know below in the comments!

