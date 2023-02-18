Google will say goodbye to Reminders and begin its Google Tasks migration next month

We’ve spoken at length over the past few months regarding Google’s plans to kill off Assistant Reminders, Reminders in Calendar, and more. You’re probably already aware that the company plans to replace these quick notifications to keep you on track with important things with Google Tasks. Truth be told, Tasks are more capable aside from the geofencing capabilities Reminders brought to the table, so I suppose it makes sense despite how much I’m not a fan of the shift.

Until now, the migration process from one system to the other remained mostly nondescript, but now, Google announced on its Workspace Updates blog that this migration would begin taking place this May. Having one singular place to manage all to-dos across all Google products and services sure is appealing, but having to wait for features that were cut to be added back in sure is annoying – that is, if they’re even going to add location-based reminders back in at all!

The benefit of going this route is that you will now be able to create Google Tasks hands-free with Assistant, any Tasks you create in Calendar will show up in the primary Tasks app, and so on. Again, unification and simplification are the names of the game.

Workspace users (including those with a school or work account) with Tasks enabled on their organization can voluntarily begin migrating Reminders to Tasks as early as April 12, 2023, while everyone else will see a prompt (pictured above) starting March 6, 2023 – this includes personal Google Account owners.

Then, when May 22, 2023 rolls around, Google will begin migrating all Workspace customers on its own whether or not they’ve volunteered. Organizations are urged to follow Google’s recommendations prior to the move. What are your personal feelings or opinions on this entire situation? Will you miss Reminders with Assistant, or are you glad to see them go in favor of the long-standing Tasks app?

Newsletter Signup