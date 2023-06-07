You can now edit your clips with Google’s web-based audio recorder

Google’s web-based audio recorder is picking up a new trick – editing! First spotted by 9to5Google, you can now do more than just listen to clips you recorded on your phone via the app, read the transcripts that were automatically generated or organize them.

A new ‘Edit recording’ button has appeared and looks like a pair of scissors at the top right of your audio strip. With this, you can modify the recording by highlighting and removing select portions or “cropping” it to only include the selected area.

There is, of course, an undo button, and you can either save the modified piece or save your edits as a copy instead to preserve the original copy. These changes are already available, and provide greater versatility for the one app that I always forget exists.

I’ve got to admit – it’s useful when I use it, but I never really think to record anything except for myself performing terrible karaoke alone in my car (don’t lie, you’ve tried this too). Let me know in the comments if you use this tool at all for anything a bit more professional like transcribing your professor’s notes in college or something. Are you at all interested in these changes, or is this utility…utilitarian to you and nothing more?

