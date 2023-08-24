Google’s Recorder app could be set to receive AI generated summaries

In a recent post by Kamila Wojciechowska on X (Kudos: Android Police), Google’s rumored Recorder app upgrade will feature an artificial intelligence boost. It may soon be possible to generate instantaneous summaries of recordings you’ve capture. Intriguingly, the AI processing for this feature is set to take place entirely on the device, eliminating any dependence on cloud connectivity, which is a big win in my mind.

This means you’ll be able to generate summaries even in places with no Wi-Fi or cell reception. Additionally, for this AI magic to happen, the transcription feature will likely need to be toggled on, of course. It’s likely that this AI injection is going to be revealed as a Pixel exclusive feature later this year when the Pixel 8 line of hardware is revealed.

Google’s already been adding AI-driven summaries into Docs with its “Help me write” feature. Hopefully, we’ll also see that AI upgrade for Google Assistant at some point in the future too. With this in mind, the idea of adding AI to Recorder isn’t much of a surprise, but rather a welcome update to come and pretty darn cool too.

Imagine being able to summarize extensive lectures, breeze through detailed meeting notes, or process loads information for professional tasks. The time-saving potential here is enormous. I just hope that you can re-generate summaries if they’re accurate or lack context and details on the first go around. We’ll see.

Given that Google’s Recorder app already has the ability to differentiate between multiple speakers, it begs the question: Will these summaries also categorize content based on the speaker? It could be cool if it’s able to help you draft YouTube video scripts or summarize interviews with several people involved.

Anyway, for now, all we have is a rumor, but this seems pretty reliable to me, especially given Wojciechowska’s reputation. I just hope the web app one day gets the ability to record directly instead of just being a glorified playback tool for what you record on your phone.

Newsletter Signup