Google Play celebrates its 10th birthday with a new look

Earlier this month, a slightly different Google Play icon was spotted in the wild, prompting several other outlets and us to report this as a “may be coming soon” update. The new logo, which was showing up in GPay and Google Pay with a more material-looking icon that flattens the colors and removes the shadows, resembled the current Google colors more accurately.

Google Play logo through the years

The change was made official yesterday when Google announced via a blog post that Google Play was celebrating its 10th anniversary, and this fresh new look was part of the celebration. Google described this new logo as one that “better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail, and more.” The redesign matches the “Material You” look that other Google products have adopted, and honestly, I wondered why it hadn’t been changed already.

Google Play’s new logo and colors

Google also took the time to tout the most important milestones the Google Play store and service have achieved in the past decade for its users, developers, and the community:

• New ways to enjoy apps and games: New ways to find and use apps and games have been made possible by products and features like Google Play Pass and Google Play Instant. Google Play Points were also created so that users can get points and rewards for using Google Play the way they alreado do, and more than 100 million people have signed up for it. • Gameplay on more devices: Last year, Google introduced the beta version of Google Play Games on PC for those located in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan, which made it easier to play games on an Android phone, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PC. • A celebration of your favorite apps and games: Every year, Google honors the best apps, games, and other content on Google Play with the Best Of Awards. • A safe and trusted space: “Google Play Protect” analyzes and validates over 100 billion apps daily to protect users’ device, data, and apps. Google also created a “Data safety section” this year where developers must explain how their apps acquire, exchange, and safeguard data. • Help for developers of all sizes: Google has helped the developer community grow their businesses by providing business and technical consulting and funding small studios through their Indie Games programs. • Support for nonprofits: Donations made through Google Play and Play Points go 100% to charities. • Stronger representation in gaming: Google’s “Change The Game” initiative empowers women as players and creators through research, youth participation, and partnerships. • Resources for parents: The Kids tab on Google Play helps parents find teacher-approved apps, while Google Kids Space provides apps, books, and movies for kids. Family Link gives parents options to regulate their children’s online activities. • Investment in local economies: Partnering with developers has brought better apps and games to users worldwide, created jobs, and boosted local economies.

Google Play Points 10x booster

Additionally, as a thank you to the Google Play community and developers, Google is extending an offer to multiply your Google Play points by 10x when you activate the booster. The official start date varies by country, but in the U.S., the deadline seems to be today. Once you activate it, you get a full day to make your purchases on the Play Store, and any points you accrue during those 24 hours will be increased tenfold. To begin, visit the “Earn” tab of the Play Points section in the Play Store.