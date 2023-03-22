Apps installed on one of your Android devices may soon automatically sync to the others

If you’re someone who uses multiple Android phones or tablets, you know the hassle of downloading and installing all of your favorite apps across each device. However, a recent tweet from a user by the name of @AssembleDebug suggests that Google may soon introduce a feature to the Play Store that makes syncing apps across multiple devices a breeze.

The feature, which is called “Sync apps to devices,” would allow users to install an app on one device and have it instantly installed on all other devices linked to the same Google account. This means that if you download an app on your main device, it will automatically appear on your other Android devices without any additional steps required on your part!

Currently, you can only sync your library of apps in bulk while setting up a new device out-of-the-box (OOBE). Once this initial sync is finished, any app installs on one device are completely independent of the other devices you own. Yep, you have what you have and must then tailor each experience independently, which is annoying as all get out.

While there is no official word from Google yet about this feature, the screenshot shared by @AssembleDebug does suggest that it may be rolled out to everyone “soon” (Google’s favorite word which normally means 6 months). Pictured in it is a list of where synced apps will appear – essentially just a list of your other Android devices. My guess is that when you toggle one or multiple of these, it’s set and forget.

The potential benefits of this feature are significant for anyone who uses multiple Android devices. Whether you’re a phone reviewer, a tech enthusiast who likes to experiment with different devices, or just someone who prefers to keep separate work and personal devices, the ability to sync apps across devices in real-time will be a game-changer.

