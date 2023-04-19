You can now use your Google Play Points toward merchandise, DoorDash, Instacart, and more

Exciting news for anyone who collects their weekly Google Play Points! In addition to being able to spend your points as a direct payment option in the Play Store, Google just announced in a Keyword Blog post that it’s adding new ways to gain value once you’ve accumulated enough and hope to try something outside of dollar credit or in-app purchases. In addition to being able to claim books, movies, TV shows, and more, you can get $10 off on Instacart or DoorDash orders, and even snag some sweet Google-branded merchandise.

These new additions are aimed at making the Play Points system more attractive and rewarding for users and can be claimed until September 30, 2023. Luckily, this gives you ample time to consider what you want, so don’t worry about jumping headfirst into spending – just keep collecting and browsing if you’re uncertain.

The Keyword

Since 2018, billions of Play Points have been claimed by users, according to Google. Every time I get a few hundred, I just claim a $1 credit to spend in the store, but this does make me want to save up a bit and get something a little cooler or more useful.

For example, there are geeky pairs of dino run socks, there are T-shirts and sweaters, and even water bottles. While you can just purchase Google’s official merchandise through its online store or as rewards for Maps reviews, etc. this is a nice way to reduce or eliminate the cost.

It’s about time this program evolves and becomes something more. For years I’ve collected Play Store credit through the Google Opinion Rewards app and have since moved to this new system, never looking back. After September 30th, I’m hoping the company adds new perks instead of just dropping the benefits back to what they have been since launch.

