Your new Google Play Pass games include Dandara, Persephone, ALTER, and 23 more

Google Play Pass just launched a ton of new games into its lineup, and many of these will be worth checking out. The service offers over 500 apps and games in an ad-free experience for each entry. It even bundles the respective in-app purchases at no cost to you and five other members of your family for just $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. Let’s take a look at our top three picks and then we’ll link you to the rest of the new additions afterward. Happy gaming, folks!

Persephone

The Complete Edition of Persephone is now available! More than 100 levels in 10 chapters. The full 3 stories of Persephone, Demeter, and Hades, and a lot more to discover! Persephone is a puzzle game that explores the following possibility: what if death isn’t the end, but the key to solving puzzles? Where, when, and how will you choose to die in order to progress? Discover more than 100 puzzles in 10 different environments, each with unique mechanisms. Transport yourself to this magical world enriched with beautiful graphics and captivating music.

Dandara

The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara. Welcome to a unique 2D Metroidvania platformer full of mystical creatures and boundless exploration. Defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls, and ceilings alike. Discover the mysteries and secrets hidden throughout the world of Salt and its diverse array of characters. Empower Dandara for combat and survival against enemies bent on oppression. Awaken, Dandara, to bring freedom and balance to this directionless world.

ALTER: Between Worlds

Alter is a tile-based puzzle adventure game where the player explores two parallel worlds. Players will discover meticulously designed levels illustrated with beautiful hand-crafted art. Through simple and accessible controls – simply move, and push – the player will solve imaginative and mind bending puzzles. Every level focuses on the main feature of having the ability to switch back and forth between the two worlds. In addition, the player is able to interact with a variety of environmental elements (platforms, blocks, switches…) and to face multidimensional enemies.

More Play Pass Games