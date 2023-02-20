The February Pixel Watch update is here: how to install it now

As with other Pixel products, Google continues to push out very regular updates to the Pixel Watch. This time around, the feature set is not really the highlight, but the bug fixes and security updates are. Earlier this month, Google dropped a post in the Pixel Watch Support page stating the monthly software update was now available. The update was scheduled for a phased rollout, so there’s a chance you haven’t received it yet and, even better, there’s something you can do about that.

We made a video not long ago about how to force your Pixel Watch to take an update, and if you want the latest, greatest version of the OS for your Google-made wearable, take a moment to do these steps and you’ll be good to go.

Just go to the Settings app on your Pixel Watch, scroll all the way down to System > System Updates and when you see the Your watch is up to date logo and text, you’re almost there. From this point, click a bunch of times on the watch icon until you see a message that says Waiting for watch to charge. Then you can just drop the watch on a charger and the update will start.

Though Google says this update to version RWD9.220429.075 for the US and RWD9.220429.075.J1 for Japan and Taiwan is only for security patches, it is good to always be on the latest version possible in case. Hopefully we’ll see some additional features in the next few updates, but for now, take these steps and get your Pixel Watch on the new version as soon as possible.

