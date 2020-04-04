All 4 colors of Pixel Buds show up for pre-order at ABT

For nearly 6 months now, Google has toyed with my emotions. The wonderful announcement video for the Pixel Buds at the annual hardware event in October of 2019 showcased a set of truly wireless earbuds I’ve been eagerly anticipating ever since. They check all the boxes I have for wireless earbuds and they should be the best possible headphone companion for my Pixel 4XL when they finally become available.

Pixel Buds Hands-on For nearly 6 months now, Google has toyed with my emotions. The wonderful announcement video for the Pixel Buds at the annual hardware event in October of 2019 showcased a set of truly wireless earbuds I've been eagerly anticipating ever since. They check all the boxes I have for wireless earbuds an

Google said to expect them in the spring of 2020, so they technically gave themselves a window that extends all the way until June if they choose to take it. However, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and FCC certifications all point to a sooner-rather-than-later situation if you ask me. Until today, we’ve only had a singular, rogue sighting of the Pixel Buds over at B&H Photo, but that product page was quickly removed.

Thanks to a heads-up by @928Tech on Twitter, it looks like a similar situation is playing out as before but at a different electronics retailer: ABT. At this moment, you can pre-order all 4 colors of the Pixel Buds on their site. No email notifications, no coming-soon buttons, no playing around. You can add them to your cart and fully place your order if you like. ABT is not putting a date on the actual shipping or release, but this listing feels much more fleshed-out and complete compared with the B&H listing that showed up weeks ago.

There is a full product description, image gallery, and again, all four colors are available for order. When the B&H page slipped out, none of this was put in place and things looked a bit incomplete. This is not the case at all with the ABT listing, and I really think this might finally be the signal that we’ll see an official arrival of the Pixel Buds in the next week or two.

One of four ABT Pixel Buds listings

I’ve been wrong about these dates before, so I hate to keep guessing, but I’d be willing to bet we see an official release by Google at some point this week: I don’t even know why, but we can call it a gut feeling. We’ll be keeping an eye out for the full roll-out, but if you’d like to go ahead and order a set from a reputable retailer to be sure you are first in line when they do start shipping, it looks like you can do so right now.

Pre-Order the Pixel Buds from ABT