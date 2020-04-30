Google Pixel Buds back in stock at these retailers

Well, our second pair of Pixel Buds should be arriving within the hour and if you were one of the lucky ones that pulled the trigger, you should have then in hand by the end of the week. We could speculate all day as to why the Pixel Buds sold our within 48 hours at practically every retailer that offered them but I’m content believing that the hype was real and that demand is high. As of yesterday, ABT was the only online seller that had the Pixel Buds in stock but it only took a couple of hours for the companies inventory to be depleted. ABT has since changed the status of the Clearly White TWS earbuds from “back-ordered” to “out of stock.”

If you missed the boat, no worries. A handful of retailers have updated their inventories and you can still get your hands on some Pixel Buds. The official Google Store has them back in stock but we found a couple of other retailers with listing and you can even save a couple of bucks. The first, BuyDig, is a subsidiary of the popular electronics store Beach Camera(Beach Trading Co.) and if you act fast, you can knock $5 off the $179 retail with the promo code DIGAPRIL5. If you order early enough BuyDig often ships the same day.

If you’re into the Rakuten cashback scene, AntOnline’s Rakuten storefront has the Pixel Buds and Rakuten members get 1% cashback on their Big Fat Check plus 179 Rakuten points which equates to another $1.79 to spend in the massive online shopping mall. You can sign up for a free Rakuten account here to get your cashback when shopping Rakuten’s 2,500+ partners.

