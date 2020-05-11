Google Pixel 4a might be released in early June at Android Beta event

It looks like we might have to wait a little longer than we initially thought for the new mid-range smartphone from Google: the Pixel 4a. With the full cancellation of Google I/O 2020 – which was originally scheduled for May 12-14 – we were hopeful that the Pixel 4a would launch any day now. However, according to the German publication Caschys Blog, the launch may be pushed to June. Based on information from Vodafone, it appears that the expected delivery date is now June 5, 2020.

There have been many hints the Pixel 4a launch is right around the corner. We have already seen leaked billboards that gave us a first look at the phone and confirmed the $399 starting price. Not long after that, pictures of the retail packaging appeared online, showing off more of the phone design and a typical Google box design that has been used for other Google phones. Then just last week, Google’s Senior VP of Hardware, Rick Osterloh, posted a screenshot on Twitter that was almost certainly captured with a Pixel 4a, making us think the launch was nearing.

All of these leaks are great, but we still have no official launch information. This new rumored early-June release does make sense, though, and here’s why. Caschys Blog points out that the Vodafone delivery date corresponds with a June 3rd Android Beta event called “Android 11: The Beta Launch Show.” Last year’s Pixel 3a was launched at Google I/O 2019 so this event might be their next-best opportunity to reveal the phone.

The event is obviously geared towards developers and the next release of Android 11, but there will certainly be plenty of press and Pixel fans watching the event, making it a good time to get eyes on the new mid-range phone. Also, the natural connection between Android and Pixel could make the announcement feel cohesive and not bolted-on. Honestly, any event-based announcement would be better than just putting up a blog post to announce the phone, so I hope this rumor is true.

As noted by Android Police, the teaser video for the event even makes some interesting statements that make us wonder if Google has something up their sleeves. The video says, “…there’ll be news, updates, and announcements on connectivity, controls, safety, security, productivity, accessibility, and a whole bunch of other stuff we’re not ready to tell you about yet.” And then the narrator even goes on to say, “Let’s hope that doesn’t leak.”

Given all the Pixel 4a leaks recently and massive leaks of both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4, it’s fair to assume they are talking about the 4a. But I also remember the Pixel 3 event in NYC when Google put out a teaser video the night before and tweeted, “So you think you know… Tune in tomorrow to see for yourself.” That turned out to be an empty promise and the Pixel 3 ended up being exactly what was leaked, so it is safe to say that I am a little hesitant to take the bait. At this point, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

