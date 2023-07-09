Google Photos gets crazy new video filters like torn paper, light leak, and more

Google Photos is starting to roll out an interesting update to its suggested edits, which includes a collection of video filters which can be applied to your existing videos with a single click. While the intensity of the filters cannot be adjusted at launch, just having them may be enough for some users.

The effects, first reported by Forbes, include options like Dust mix, Paper tear, B&W film, Lomo, Light leak, Film mood, Chromatic, Fisheye, Vintage, Layouts, Retro film, Poster. Reminiscent of early 2000s experimentation with photo filters and the rise of popular photo editing tools like Photoshop, normies like my brother will now have that kind of power for their videos on an accessible platform.

While this can be an exciting way to add a touch of creativity and nostalgia to his videos and yours alike, a bit of restraint may be in order. Applying filters indiscriminately without taste may send us all back to the early 2000s and ruin family memories. Luckily, applying Suggested Edits allows you to ‘Save a copy’ instead of overwriting the original source video.

For those with an active Google One subscription, these video filters are gradually rolling out on Android and iOS. To use them, just select a video from your gallery and enter the editing mode. Then, tap on the ‘Effects’ button to access the available filters. Swipe through the collection and choose the filter you want to preview it in real time. Tap ‘Save copy’ finish up, and for God’s sake, do not give grandma’s 85th birthday party recording the torn paper treatment!

Newsletter Signup