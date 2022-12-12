Google Photos turns on the waterworks with sentimental music for your memories

Anytime I get the Google Photos app notifications for memories of “the good old days”, I take time to slow down in the midst of whatever it is I’m doing to watch them. While it sometimes makes me sad to realize my son is no longer two or four years old and that I can never get those days back, it’s a vital reminder to make the most of every moment in the present.

Google hit me hard today though. Instead of showing me the memories story as it normally does, it paired it with audio. Accompanying images I shot on this day last year and years past was sentimental music that immediately brought on the waterworks.

I’m not about to post my own Google Photos reel for privacy reasons, but you can try this out for yourself. If you get the notification on your phone, you can simply tap it. Don’t forget to turn your device audio up. If you want to navigate to your memories directly, open the Google Photos app and select the Reels-style card at the top of the screen.

I love these small but pleasant surprises, though I do wish Google would announce them more often. For many of us, the global pandemic has reminded us about how important it is to cherish those we love and to connect with them. Sure, Memories could be seen as a gimmick, but if that’s the case, then I’m fully bought in.

