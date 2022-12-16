Google Photos’ Collage Editor adds festive new designs

Google Photos is a popular photo and video storage service that offers a variety of tools for organizing, editing, and sharing your media. One of the standout features of Google Photos is the Collage Editor which was launched earlier this year and allows you to combine multiple photos into a single, cohesive image. Now, to celebrate the upcoming new year, the Google Photos’ Collage Editor is including new festive and unique designs.

The new designs include those by Australian husband-and-wife visual duo DABSMYLA and renowned watercolor artist Yao Cheng Design, whose partnership with Google Photos was recently announced as part of Android’s new 2022 holiday updates. The collage styles by these talented artists will begin to show up in the collage editor starting today, including a special style by Yao Cheng coming next year to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

One of the most useful features of the Collage Editor is the ability to save it to your Google Photos library or share it with others. The new designs will be available when you select multiple photos and choose to add them to a collage and you can even rearrange the layout to your liking with the available drag-and-drop controls.

Overall, the Collage Editor in Google Photos is a powerful and user-friendly tool for creating visually appealing compositions from your photos. Whether you’re looking to create a memorable keepsake or simply want to share your holiday memories with friends and family, the Collage Editor has you covered.

