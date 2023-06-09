Google Passwords for desktop Chrome is getting biometric authentication

On The Keyword blog today, Google revealed its plans to enhance the password manager in Chrome for desktop. These new features were previously only available on mobile devices. One of the standout additions discussed is biometric authentication. You’ll now have the option to use your device’s supported biometric methods, such as fingerprint scanning or facial recognition, to unlock your passwords and autofill them. This will bring an extra layer of protection, making it less likely that anyone will gain access to your online accounts.

Additionally, you’ll be able to save a notes about the account associated with a stored password. Think PIN numbers or loyalty IDs, for example. It essentially serves as a section that can be modified when needed so that you have a convenient way to reference relevant details. While Google typically focuses on simplicity and essentials, this addition brings it closer to the functionality offered by third-party password managers like LastPass or Dashlane. Of course, it will never be as robust, but that’s alright in my opinion.

Lastly, Password Checkup on iOS for iPhone users will automatically flag weak and reused passwords in the coming months. When you head to a login page in Chrome, Google is going to place a much larger more tappable prompt in your face for autofill, and will magically group multiple saved accounts with each other for convenience.

Let me know in the comments if you use Dashlane, or LastPass, or if you just opt for Google’s built-in manager. While I know I will probably be called out by security experts, I like Google’s solution for its ease of use, quick access, and more. It can automatically generate and store strong passwords that I couldn’t even think of with my own brain, allowing me to have more than just the same password across all accounts (which would be a vulnerability), and passwords can even be imported from other locations via a CSV file.

