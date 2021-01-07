[U: clarification] Google One subscribers in the UK can claim 3 free months of Youtube Premium right now

Update: I wanted to update this to clarify that it most likely does not apply to existing Youtube Premium subscribers. These deals never do, so we wanted to be sure that was understood.

Google One has been increasing in its importance over the past few months thanks to Google’s decision to say goodbye to unlimited free storage across many of its services. The only problem is that many users have found that the service has failed to give them the desire to use it beyond necessity. We’ve stated plenty of times in recent history that Google needs to bolster its offerings with One before asking people to start taking it seriously. It didn’t help that they miscounted iPhone user’s storage quota for almost the entirety of 2020 before fixing it either.

So far, Google has done several things to change public perception of its subscription service as they fight towards their freedom from ad revenue, offering a VPN and free Nest Minis with their 2TB+ tiers, and even surprised us all by cutting several of their plan prices in half – a bold move that I applaud them for.

Now, Google One subscribers living in the UK can claim a free three months of Youtube Premium. You know the drill by now – you can’t have already claimed a free trial of Premium and your Google account has to have been created while living in the UK, et cetera, et cetera.

Get 3 months of YouTube Premium free Google One members can now get YouTube and YouTube Music ad-free. Activate by 1/31/22, £11.99/month once trial ends. Contents of the email sent to users matching the criteria

Youtube Premium offers you several benefits over the regular service – primarily the ability to have an ad-free experience across all of your devices while watching videos and listening to music. Your membership will also give you ad-free on Youtube Kids, background listening on each service (click the screen off and allow play to continue), and offline capabilities as well.

Just open the Google One app on your phone (you can try on the web too) and visit the ‘Benefits’ tab to claim your extended trial before January 31, 2022 – yes, I typed that correctly. Google seems to be giving you a ton of time to go and claim this, which is awfully sweet of them. If you’d like to keep the service thereafter, it will cost you £11.99 per month, which is a reasonable amount for how awesome it is.

If you know anyone who’s against Youtube Premium, they probably just haven’t tried it yet, because it’s awesome and ads suck. I wish we didn’t have to pay to get rid of them, but that’s how the world goes around now, right? Keep an eye on your inbox or just open your benefits tab and just refresh it periodically.