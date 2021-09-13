Google One adds a new 5TB storage option for $25 per month

There are a slew of storage plans within Google One – all for different types of users. However, most of the higher-tier options are meant for Enterprise accounts – photographers, video editors, and so on. While the service does provide 100GB and 200GB plans for two and three bucks respectively, there hasn’t been anything less than 10TB for anyone who needed more than that, but didn’t want to spend fifty dollars.

Now, Google has updated its pricing chart to include a 5TB option for just $25 for anyone who needs more storage space after the recent Google Photos Unlimited changes. Sure, the Files app does now feature an option to automatically delete locally stored copies of already backed up photos, but having more space on hand is always a better option.

The new 5TB plan pans out to be a pretty good deal, giving you storage for yourself or your Family Group (You may want to consider splitting that bill in Google Pay too if your loved ones are getting a terabyte each, that’s just five bucks out of everyone’s pockets!)

You’ll also get the company’s premium support line, additional member benefits like the occasional hardware discount, some money knocked off of hotel stays, 10% back in the Google Store with each purchase, and access to the Google One VPN which works on Android phones and Chromebooks.

Google One still offers more than the 5TB of storage too, if you need it. There’s a 20TB option for $100 bucks per month and a 30TB option for just fifty more bucks at $150. Either way, having five terabytes as a new middle ground is a great addition, even though many are still pining for a 1TB deal as they continually state that it’s more ideal for standard users who are just becoming accustomed to storing files in the cloud but aren’t creative professionals. Let me know where you stand, and which plan you’ve signed up for!

View Google One Storage Plans