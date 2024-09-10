Google officially announces the Fall Chromebook Showcase on September 24th

We’ll be packing our bags for another trip to New York City in a couple of weeks! Google has officially sent out invites for their Fall Chromebook Showcase happening on Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 in NYC. Just like the events we attended last fall and in May of this year, we’re expecting a keynote presentation and hands-on hardware demos all centered around Chromebooks and ChromeOS! We absolutely love these dedicated events Google has started hosting, and we can’t wait to see what the ChromeOS team has been cooking up.

New hardware on the way

We’ve been tracking a few new Chromebooks from Lenovo and Samsung for a while now, and we’re crossing our fingers that maybe this event will include their official unveiling. The last event in May was packed with hardware, so I’m not expecting a lot at this event; but with the holiday shopping season right around the corner, we’re hoping to at least see a few new devices.

First up, we’re hoping to get a closer look at the Lenovo Chromebook Duet – A.K.A. ‘Ciri’. We’ve actually already seen this device in our exclusive leak a few weeks ago, but we’re hoping it will make its official debut at the event. This 11-inch tablet seems to be a departure from the Duet 3 and Duet 5 naming scheme, going back to the simple Chromebook Duet just like the first iteration back in 2020.

It will also include an EDU model this time around like we saw in the original. As we’ve covered before, this new detachable will come bearing the new MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor and should present a big performance leap over the current crop of Chromebook tablets. The Duet series has been a massive success for Lenovo, so we’re excited to see what they bring to the table with this new version.

The next device on our radar is codenamed ‘Xol’ and will likely be the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. This larger Chromebook should include all sorts of interesting tidbits like an Assistant key (most likely a Gemini key if I had to guess at this point), a dictation button of some sort, a dedicated Accessibility key, a numeric keypad, and an OLED screen. We haven’t seen a premium Chromebook from Samsung in a while now, so we’re hoping this new device comes out swinging.

New software features?

With the last event being centered mainly around all the new AI features on Chromebook Plus, I imagine this event will be more of an update. With ChromeOS 129 rolling out shortly after the event in October, we will likely see the new overview mode and welcome recap, but I’m curious what other features Google might have in store.

For now, Robby and I will be waiting anxiously with our bags packed! We will of course be capturing all sorts of content from the event so make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and be sure to check out our Chrome Unboxed Plus community where we will share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the event and early access to videos. Stay tuned, folks! The Fall Chromebook Showcase is shaping up to be an exciting one!