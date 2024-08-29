Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

“Welcome Recap” in ChromeOS 129 is a productivity game-changer

By View Comments

Yesterday, I hopped over to the Developer Channel of ChromeOS 129 and it didn’t take long for me to find a pretty big change in the overview mode that Google is prepping. You can read the post about that, but in a nutshell, the new overview mode has a bold, new look and is being prepped to deliver some suggested apps and files at the bottom to help you out a bit when multitasking.

Another feature being built into this view, however, didn’t show itself until much later in the day when I needed to restart my Chromebook to enable a few experimental flags. After the restart, my device launched into the same, new overview mode with a prompt to get right back into the things I was last working on. I was interested for sure.

advertisement

Welcome Recap is powerful

I do need to note that at this point, my expectations were low. I didn’t really think all my stuff would return right where I left things, much less with all the windows in the exact position I left them in. And yet, that’s exactly what happened.

Logged-in sites returned exactly as I had them, my windows were all arranged on my extended display just as they were before I shut things down, and within a matter of seconds, I was right back to where I was before a complete and total reset of the OS.

advertisement

And while I’m plenty excited to have a feature like this for the times I need to restart my device, the ramifications go way beyond that. I tend to use two Chromebooks at once: one on the desk (usually for review) and one in the bag that goes home with me. I can now imagine Welcome Recap allowing me to walk away from my desk, go remote, open my other Chromebook, and pick up right where I left off.

I’m not in a spot to test this out at the moment, but we heard rumblings of a ‘Floating Workspace’ last year, and this Welcome Recap could 100% be the way ChromeOS delivers this feature moving forward. I’ll be testing with some other devices the moment I can to see if this new feature works on a device-to-device basis, but even if it doesn’t at the moment, I could see this ability growing out of this feature in the near future.

advertisement

For now, however, I can tell you that Welcome Recap is a big deal even if it only works on a single device at a time. Being able to simply shut down my Chromebook to conserve battery and being confident that my entire setup can be brought back at the click of a button is a great feeling. It’s already been so helpful that I’m considering staying in the Developer Channel for the time being so I don’t have to go back to using ChromeOS without it. Here’s hoping it arrives in early October with ChromeOS 129!

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

advertisement

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.