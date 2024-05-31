MediaTek Kompanio 838: the upcoming Chromebook tablet SoC gets a name

We’ve been talking about the unnamed, upcoming SoC from MediaTek – the MT8188 – for a very long time. Specifically, this new chip is going to power a new wave of ChromeOS tablets that should bring a great balance of both power and battery life to the table, and we’re far from the only ones excited about it.

And now, in an announcement from Computex 2024, MediaTek has finally made the MT8188 official as the new Kompanio 838. It is designed to deliver an exceptional balance of performance and efficiency according to MediaTek, and now that it is official, I can definitely say we are more than ready to see what it is capable of.

Performance + battery life

According to MediaTek, the Kompanio 838 is an octa-core processor that delivers impressive multitasking capabilities without sacrificing battery life: meaning you should be able to use devices with this SoC inside to enjoy a full day of work, learning, or creative endeavors on a single charge – all in a thin and light Chromebook chassis. The chipset also boasts significantly improved memory bandwidth, supporting both DDR4 and LPDDR4X to cater to a wide range of device configurations.

AI, imaging, and video

MediaTek’s is also touting the inclusion of a dedicated AI processor, the NPU 650. This powerful engine enables a new level of AI-powered experiences on Chromebooks, from enhanced multimedia quality to more interactive and intelligent applications.

The Kompanio 838 also aims to take the Chromebook visual experience to the next level with its integrated Imagiq 7 ISP. This cutting-edge technology delivers professional-grade HDR imaging, improved low-light capture, and support for dual cameras. Whether you’re taking photos, recording videos, or participating in video calls, this ISP should provide for a much better camera experience on Chromebooks.

Additionally, hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding, high-quality 4K streaming, and support for up to two 4K displays simultaneously offers a wide array of options for Chromebook users to not only consume 4K content, but create it as well.

Google’s Josh Solomon highlighted the chipset’s ability to bring powerful, affordable, and accessible computing to more users worldwide. Benny Zhang of Lenovo echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of energy-efficient, multitasking-capable devices for students and teachers.

The finely tuned balance of power and efficiency the Kompanio 838 brings to Chromebook is a key point of innovation in our portfolio as we seek to bring powerful, affordable and accessible computing to more users around the globe. Together, we’re bringing thin and light Chromebooks with helpful AI features to even more customers. John Solomon – VP and GM, ChromeOS and Google for Education

The need for energy efficient devices capable of multitasking continues to grow and we are committed to empowering students and teachers with tech devices and solutions that enhance learning in the classroom and beyond. Lenovo and MediaTek have a long-standing partnership focused on delivering performance and value, and we look forward to bringing the Kompanio series chips to our upcoming Lenovo Chromebooks. Benny Zhang – Executive Director/GM of Chromebooks in Lenovo’s Global Innovation Center, Intelligent Devices Group

The MediaTek Kompanio 838 represents a big step forward in ARM-based Chromebook technology. With its focus on performance, efficiency, AI capabilities, and exceptional visuals, this SoC is poised to make a big splash in the market when it arrives. For now, we don’t know exactly when that will be, but the odds are we’ll see something with this chip in it sooner than later. I’m looking at you, ‘Ciri’.

