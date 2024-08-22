Exclusive: New Lenovo Chromebook Duet specs and images leak

Here in the Chromebook world, we don’t usually get a lot of splash over from leak culture. Sure, we find clues here and there about upcoming devices, learn about their potential specs, and get a bit of insight on what a device might bring to the table via the Chromium Gerrit; but outright leaks just aren’t a regular occurrence for us.

This time around, however, things are happening a bit differently with a device that I think will be wildly popular this fall and even farther into 2025. I’m of course talking about the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet that we’ve been alluding to for months at this point; and though it became unofficially official just recently as it began to appear in Google’s internal update server, we now have a full-blown leak to share with you that showcases this new tablet in all its glory.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet (2024) User Guide

That’s right, the entirety of the Chromebook Duet’s user guide is just out there on the web, and it contains quite a bit of information about the upcoming Chromebook tablet. From specs to basic images, this user guide is unveiling quite a bit, so let’s take a look at it together, shall we?

Before we get into anything else, though, we have images provided of each portion of the new tablet. With these images, we can see quite a bit, including the dual USB Type-C ports, speaker placements, the relative thinness, the size of the bezels, and the operation of the unique hinge that – if I’m honest – is breaking my brain a little bit at the moment.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2024 Key Specs

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 838

MediaTek Kompanio 838 Memory: 4GB/8GB LPDDR4X

4GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 64GB/128GB SSD

64GB/128GB SSD Display: 11-inch 1920 x 1200

11-inch 1920 x 1200 Battery: 29Wh

29Wh Weight: 0.51 kg (1.12 lbs) (tablet only)

0.51 kg (1.12 lbs) (tablet only) Dimensions: 255.3 x 166.92 x 7.6 mm (10.05 x 6.57 x 0.3 inches) (tablet only)

255.3 x 166.92 x 7.6 mm (10.05 x 6.57 x 0.3 inches) (tablet only) Ports: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm headphone jack

While not a comprehensive spec sheet, what is provided can help us understand exactly what we’re dealing with, here. This new Duet will come bearing much of what made past iterations great, and I’m hopeful that it is easy enough to get hands on the 8GB/128GB model for most people. With there being an EDU-focused SKU on this device, I’d wager the 4GB/64GB model might be aimed at that market.

A few things of note

Looking through this entire document, there are a few things that stand out to me. First up is the camera hump. If you notice in the side views above, the camera is pretty pronounced for a Chromebook tablet. Usually this means the camera array is a bit better than normal with additional hardware that needs the space. We talked before about the fact that there’s been a ton of camera work done on this device in its development, so hopefully we see something special in the Duet’s camera.

Second, that kickstand is wild looking. Since it opens on a slant, it does give you the ability to stand it up vertically, and that is sort of intriguing for sure. The geometry is giving my brain fits, but the more I think about it, the more I’m convinced it won’t prop your tablet up at a slant. Still, it’s interesting looking for sure.

Third, the placement of the USB ports is odd. There’s one on the side like you’d expect, but there’s one on top as well. I suppose this would come in handy if you tend to use the tablet in that vertical orientation allowed by the unique kickstand, so maybe that feature is going to be a bit more front and center than I initially thought.

Finally, there is a camera switch up top to kill your front-facing camera. I’m always a sucker for a camera shade, and I simply don’t expect to see it in a super thin tablet. Kudos to Lenovo for including that in the new Duet!

Here’s a link to the PDF version of the user guide if you want to take a look, or simply head to the web version if you like. There are a few other details we still would love to know about this new Chromebook tablet, but I have a feeling we may have to wait on those. Price, screen brightness, Bluetooth version, Wi-Fi version, storage type, processor efficiency, battery life and more are all unknowns for now, and I’d wager those questions won’t get answered until the fall.

Still, this is a fun leak, and I’m grateful gdevitis for reaching out after having found it. It only makes me that much more excited to see what Lenovo has put together with this new Chromebook tablet. They’ve always been the market leader with detachable in the ChromeOS space, and with the new Duet, it seems they will continue pushing forward in that dominance.