Google Nest Providing 100,000 Home Minis For Those Living With Paralysis

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation has teamed up with the Google Nest Team to research the impact of technology on individuals living with paralysis. As a result, Google Nest is giving away up to 100,000 Google Home Minis to qualifying individuals and their caregivers.

In a post from The Keyword, Garrison Redd shares his story and how the Google Home Mini helped him regain some of the independence lost when a random shooting took the use of his legs at the age of seventeen.

If you are a person living with paralysis or a caregiver, you can find more information and see if you qualify by heading over to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation page. If you’d like to support the foundation, you can do so easily by saying, “Hey Google, donate to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.”

Source: The Keyword by Google