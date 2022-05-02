Your Google Nest Hub will soon show your Fitbit step count, calories burned, and more

A Google Support page was recently spotted by 9to5Google that details how some of your FitBit’s features or data could soon integrate with your 2nd Generation Nest Hub. These “Activity metrics” could appear on your smart display after syncing from your Fitbit or Google Fit account – both of which will be able to be linked up with the smart home device.

The page gives the step-by-step tutorial for how this will function, but at this time, none of this has been officially implemented, leading us to believe an update is right around the corner. This makes sense, especially in light of all of the recent Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch Fit news and rumors that have been making their rounds!

To link your fitness account to your Nest Hub, you’ll open Google Home, tap your profile, go to Assistant settings, and then to the Wellness section. From there, tap activity, select either Google Fit or Fitbit, and then tap the connect button.

The Pixel Watch Fit has been leaking all over the place, so smart home integration makes sense

Once you’ve done that, you can toggle “Personal results” so that your Fitness data will show on the display proactively by going to your Hub’s settings page, visiting the “Recognition & Sharing” menu, and then “Recognition & Personalization”. Simply turn on “Allow personal results”, and then tap “Always show proactively”.

Keep in mind that when personal results are turned on, anyone looking at the Nest Hub will be able to see your calories burnt, steps, and more once the feature rolls out unless Google takes time to work on some other protective measures per user. Let me know in the comments if you’d be interested in seeing your watch data on your smart display once you settle into your home after a long day.