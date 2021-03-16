The Google Next Hub 2 just leaked on a retailer’s website and we have details

The successor to Google’s Nest Hub just leaked on B&H Photo Video’s website, and we have a few details! Listed at $99 – that’s fifty bucks cheaper than the original at its launch – the new Hub seems fairly unchanged from its predecessor with a few small exceptions. For starters, the listing shows a temperature sensor and Soli sensor – neither of which the first Hub has. We’ve known for quite some time now that Soli will be responsible for sleep tracking, and we also learned that that may occur via Google Fit on the device. Here’s the official listing description found on B&H’s early listing which has now been taken down:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the charcoal Google Nest Hub 2. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local smart devices; Bluetooth is also built-in to enable streaming from your favorite compatible device. The touchscreen helps simplify on-screen app navigation and displays search results, photos, videos, your smart security footage, and more. A physical mute switch enables you to turn off the onboard microphones for added privacy.

According to the site, pre-orders for the new device start on March 30, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. EST. I was able to grab one more bit of information before the site realized they accidentally published the post too soon – the device’s colors. A blog article put up by one of B&H’s writers that linked to the now non-existent listing stated that the Hub 2 will come in four colors – Charcoal, Chalk, Mist, and Sand. What do you think about these colors? How do you feel about a smart display monitoring you while you sleep? Let us know in the comments if you’ll be picking up the new device when it becomes available or if you’ll be sticking with the original product.