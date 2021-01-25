Your Google ‘My Activity’ page just received a dark theme revamp

“Dark theme all the things,” I always say, and so it seems that someone at Google has stolen the phrase I totally didn’t coin by myself. In addition to Google News, Chrome OS, and even a brief stint of Google Search featuring a dark theme, your ‘My Activity‘ page is now much easier to look at for long periods of time without burning your eyes out.

Check it out below – upon visiting the My Activity page, it should immediately shift from light mode to the much more bearable dark mode within an instant of the page fully loading. Your ‘My Activity’ page is the very place where absolutely every action you perform across Google’s services – yes, even voice searches – is recorded for your viewing (and deleting) pleasure.

Google has been aggressively pushing dark mode across all of its services over the past few months in addition to turning each one into a progressive web app like they recently did with Youtube. I recall back in the day how they didn’t even have a universal, minimal theme across everything. Stripping each website of its color and complicated design in place of an almost too simple, templated style was an essential step that needed to be taken toward our ability to toggle back and forth between light and dark mode universally – something we haven’t yet fully arrived at.

If you’re interested in trying out the new eye-saving look, you can click the button below. I didn’t see a toggle for this though, but it may appear in the future near the bottom of the page just like Google Support currently has. It may also be a good opportunity for you to spend some time cleaning up your Google Activity while you’re at it. You can hear all of those times you said “Hey Google, no one asked you” when it speaks randomly without provocation and thinks you summoned it, and can delete these voice clips too. You can also view all of your activity filtered by which Google service you’ve interacted with since your account was created and delete anything you don’t want Google to hold on to.

If that’s your decision, you can also toggle off which services collect this sort of data, but keep in mind that everything collected is placed toward improving said service and making it more personal to you – especially in the case of voice recordings as it will learn your vocal quirks or accent with time and a proper set of samples. Which Google service would you love to see receive a dark theme next? Sound off in the comments!

View Google ‘My Activity’