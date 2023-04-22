Your Google Messages group chats will soon be end-to-end encrypted for increased security

According to a discovery by Android Police and a handful of avid Google Messages users, RCS group chats may finally be getting end-to-end encryption in the tech giant’s messaging application for Android. For those unfamiliar, end-to-end encryption, or E2E for short, is basically a fancy way of saying that your messages are super secure because only you and the person you’re chatting with can read their contents.

Any hackers or third parties that try to intercept your messages can’t snoop through them or steal your sensitive information because the lockbox containing the chats in transit can only be opened by you or the recipient using special encryption keys. Hence, they’re encrypted…end to end.

Now, Google Messages has had E2E encryption for one-to-one chats for a while now, but this latest development means that you’ll soon be able to enjoy the same level of security in your RCS group chats too!

This feature isn’t widely available just yet, but it should be rolling out to users pretty soon as many Twitter users and others alike have seen it pop up for them already. Even with the latest version of Google Messages installed, it seems individuals are having mixed results, so it could be a server-side update. Once you get it, you can check to see if your group chats are encrypted by checking the chat details section.

Newsletter Signup