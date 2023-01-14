Google Meet will now let you view presentation speaker notes without having to switch tabs

You may already know that you can present Google Slides directly in your Google Meet calls, but have you ever tried to use this feature before? It’s not exactly “feature complete”, per se. In saying this, I’m referring to your speaker notes. Currently, you are forced to open the Slide up in another Chrome browser tab in order to read your notes as they are not available directly in your active call, and it’s incredibly frustrating.

As usual, Google is rolling out an update to save you from this inconvenience and will now add speaker notes directly into the Meet call sidebar for quick access. While you’ll of course still need to have the Slides tab open separately in order to screen share your presentation, this will help you avoid tab switching entirely.

Once you receive the update, you’ll just need to select the “Present a Tab” option, choose your presentation Chrome tab, then confirm using the “Share” button. After that, click the three lines icon called “Speaker notes” found on the bottom bar. Anything you’ve queued up to say vocally will now appear for you and only you while listeners will be none the wiser about the source of your public speaking prowess.

Rapid Release domains will receive speaker notes integration in Meet calls first as the rollout has already begun and will be complete over the next week and a half. Scheduled Release domain holders will have to wait until January 30th to start seeing the change and that too will take up to two weeks to finalize.

While no one with a Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline Legacy G Suite/ Business license, or users with a personal Google Account will receive this at launch, everyone else will.

Business Standard

Business Plus

Enterprise Essentials

Enterprise Standard

Education Standard

Enterprise Plus

Education Plus

Teaching and Learning Upgrade

Nonprofits Availability

