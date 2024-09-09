Google Meet on Android gets more immersive borderless video calls

Google has been on a roll lately with its efforts to refine the Meet user experience, and their latest update for Android is a great example of their commitment to delivering the best possible video chat platform for both work and personal use. The rollout began last month, and now this upgraded UI is arriving for users with a more immersive, streamlined, and efficient experience across the board.

The biggest change you’ll notice is the transition to edge-to-edge video during calls, a feature that effectively maximizes screen real estate by doing away with the unnecessary margins that once surrounded the video feed. It’s a subtle shift, but one that makes a world of difference, particularly for one-on-one conversations. The move to an edge-to-edge format creates a sense of presence and intimacy that simply wasn’t possible with the older design. And it works in landscape view, too!

Google has also taken the opportunity to clean up the overall visual layout. Essential information like the meeting title now has a more prominent place at the top of the screen, neatly packaged in circular and pill-shaped containers that instantly catch the eye. It’s a small change, but one that significantly enhances the overall clarity and organization of the interface.

The meeting controls have also undergone a thoughtful redesign. They’re now grouped together in a dedicated container, making them easier to find and use. The arrangement of controls – video on/off, mic toggle, wave, overflow menu, and the end button – now mirrors the web UI, providing a more consistent experience across platforms.

According to Google, their overarching aim with these changes is to create a “richer, more immersive viewing experience,” and from the looks of it, I think they’ve achieved that. The updated UI is currently available on a wide range of Android devices, including phones, tablets, and even large-screen devices, ensuring that virtually everyone can benefit from these enhancements. Moreover, it’s accessible to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and those with personal Google accounts as well.