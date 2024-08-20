Google Meet gets an updated UI, stackable effects, and more

Google Meet is starting to roll out a pretty big update to its video calling experience, and it is one that Google says is designed to make connections with friends, family, and colleagues more enjoyable and seamless than ever. There’s a bit of a UI overhaul, stackable effects, screen sharing, emojis, and an easier on-the-go layout for times when you have to take a meeting on the move. Let’s take a quick look at all the new stuff!

A Fresh New Look for Easier Calling

Google Meet’s calling interface is being revamped for a more user-friendly experience. Starting, receiving, or scheduling video calls is now even more intuitive. The new layout draws inspiration from the mobile meetings experience, providing a sense of familiarity for users. Advanced features, such as live captions in over 70 languages, are now readily accessible. Plus, the real-time chat feature allows for seamless sharing of links and engagement, even when speaking isn’t an option.

More flair with stacked effects and emojis

For some time, you’ve been able to personalize your video chats with backgrounds, filters, and effects to add a touch of personality. Now, you can stack these effects for even more creative expression. Additionally, large group calls get a boost with emoji reactions, providing a quick and fun way to express agreement, celebrate, or react without disrupting the conversation or needing to speak.

Screen sharing updates

Screen sharing is now available on both iOS and Android, enabling you to share photos, videos, presentations, and more with everyone on the call. This will further simplify collaboration and connection, whether you’re reliving vacation memories, working on a group project, or offering tech support to a relative or friend far away.

Stay Connected On-the-Go

The new on-the-go mode offers an audio-only experience with larger, easier-to-press call control buttons, ideal for taking calls while walking, driving, or using public transportation. And with the call transfer feature, you can seamlessly switch your video call between your Android phone and tablet without missing a beat.

I can’t count how many times I’ve been in a situation where I had to start a call on my phone and wished it was simple to hop over to the desktop once I made it to the office. This new feature will be my favorite, provided it works well and is a seamless experience.

At the time of writing, I’m not yet seeing the update, but it just began rolling out a few days ago. Hopefully soon we’ll all be enjoying these new features in Meet calls. For me, the emojis and fully-realized call transfer features will be the most impacting, but I can see each of these new updates being worthwhile for all users who leverage Google Meet on a regular basis.

SOURCE: The Keyword

