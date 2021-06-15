Google Meet turns on noise cancellation for more users by default to reduce distractions

Google hopes to help limit distractions in video calls via Google Meet by enabling noise reduction by default for all users. Things like background typing, doors closing, nearby construction sites, and even noisy family members in the next room shouldn’t ruin your meeting, right? Previously, it was only available to Workspace Enterprise Plus and Education Plus customers, across the web and mobile, but now, it’s becoming available to users with a Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Standard accounts.

Noise cancellation in Google Meet can be found in settings, but is on by default

Neither admins nor users will need to do anything to see this update when it rolls out over the next two weeks for Rapid Release domains. Scheduled Release domains will, of course, have to wait a little longer by design. Starting on June 28th, these users will begin seeing noise cancellation roll out to them gradually.

The only exception to this rollout is Enterprise Plus users, who will have to wait for up to two weeks beginning on August 9, 2021. Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofit, and G Suite Basic and Business customers are being left out in the cold here, as the feature will not be available to them at this time.